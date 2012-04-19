First quarter growth brightens economic picture

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A slowly improving jobs market and reasonably solid growth at the start of the year have brightened the economic outlook for 2012, reducing chances the Federal Reserve will conduct another round of bond purchases, a Reuters poll found.

Economists in the poll, taken in the past week, also raised their inflation expectations, though core consumer prices, which excludes volatile food and gasoline, are seen rising in line with the Fed’s target of 2 percent.

A swathe of better-than-expected data in the first months of the year pushed growth estimates for the first quarter up to an annualized rate of 2.2 percent from the 1.9 percent expected in March’s poll.

Indeed, of 63 common contributors between both surveys, 41 upgraded their growth estimates for the first quarter.

Part of what has lifted optimism on growth has been the resiliency of the consumer, even faced with rising gasoline and oil prices, said Sam Bullard, senior economist at Wells Fargo in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“Spending has been holding up reasonably well despite these higher gas prices, which we knew was going to weigh on consumer spending like it has the past few years,” said Bullard.

Even so, first quarter growth will be a step back from the 3 percent rate seen in the final quarter of last year.

There have also been signs the pace of growth may have cooled heading into the second quarter, with jobs growth and manufacturing output both slowing in March.

Those polled expect the rate of growth to hold steady at 2.2 percent in the second quarter, however, before picking up to 2.5 percent in the third quarter.

“Economic data have continued to improve in recent weeks, yet activity appears to be slowing in some areas as we move into the second quarter of 2012. For 2012, we expect that growth will accelerate slightly, but remain below the 3.0 percent annual rate seen in 2010,” said Nathaniel Karp at BBVA.

The poll found growth averaging 2.3 percent for the year, the highest consensus for 2012 since a similar poll in August 2011. It is expected to average 2.4 percent in 2013.

LOWERED ODDS

Economists dialed down their expectations the Fed will launch a third round of quantitative easing, or QE. The 44 respondents put the likelihood of more bond purchases at 30 percent, down from 33 percent seen in March’s poll.

Of the twelve respondents that gave odds of 50 percent or more, eight expected it would come in June, which is when the Fed’s current program of lengthening the average maturity of its bond portfolio - known as “Operation Twist” - is set to end.

The lowered chances of more QE stand in contrast to a Reuters poll of Wall Street’s primary bond dealers last week.

That poll showed that most of the large financial institutions that do business with the Fed, selling bonds to the central bank, expect it will eventually undertake another round of stimulus.

The Fed has held interest rates close to zero since late 2008 and, with no more room on rates, has purchased more than $2 trillion in long-term securities as part of its efforts to bolster the economic recovery.

The central bank has also said it will likely keep rates at ultra-low levels at least through to 2014.

EUROPEAN WORRIES

The labor market will gain some traction, needed for a self-sustaining recovery. Economists see the unemployment rate averaging 8.1 percent this year, much lower than the 8.5 percent consensus in January and under the March jobless reading of 8.2 percent.

But the poll showed the labor market will add only an average of about 170,000 jobs each month this quarter and remain below 200,000 through to the end of next year. By some measures, that is barely enough to keep up with population growth.

Jobless claims data on Thursday suggested the labor market is still struggling and that a spurt of hiring in recent months may be petering out.

Economists held their inflation expectation to an average 2.3 percent for the second quarter, in line with last month. Core inflation is seen more subdued at 2.1 percent.

Still, the recovery is fragile, with a number of potential hurdles to contend with.

The struggling housing sector remains a thorn in the economy’s side and although there are signs housing is starting to stabilize, any meaningful recovery in prices is not expected until next year.

The possibility of the sovereign debt crisis in the euro zone heating up again also poses one of the biggest risks to the United States. Worries have been rekindled by a jump in borrowing costs for Spain, and to a lesser extent, Italy.

“Europe is still the same situation,” said Bullard at Wells Fargo.

“They’re taking some measures at least in the short-term to help address the situation, but it’s a long term issue that’s going to require some serious decision making ... to help their economies grow again, which is ultimately what they need.”

