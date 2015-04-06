Colombia's Cano Limon oil pipeline halted by bomb attack

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia’s Cano Limon oil pipeline has been shut down following a bomb attack on Sunday evening, state-run oil company Ecopetrol said, adding that it did not expect exports to be disrupted.

Attacks on the Andean country’s oil pipeline network by the country’s leftist FARC and ELN guerrilla movements are frequent, with more than 130 in 2014, but Ecopetrol said this was the first targeting the key Cano Limon duct since last November.

Ecopetrol stocks crude at both ends of the 780 km (485 mile) pipeline, which typically carries around 80,000 barrels per day. This could help cover export needs pending repairs, a process that usually takes three to five days.

“At the moment pumping is suspended and the armed forces are working to secure the area so that workers can get in to carry out repairs,” said an Ecopetrol press officer of the attack which took place in Boyaca province.

He said repairs were expected to be quick, ruling out any contract defaults or declaration of force majeure. He was unable to specify which group was believed to be behind the attack but said there was no major spillage of oil.

Ecopetrol operates the Cano Limon pipeline through its subsidiary Cenit. It has capacity to pump up to 220,000 barrels of crude per day to Covenas port and also carries oil for other companies including U.S. producer Occidental Petroleum.