FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ecuador says military plane crashes in jungle, 22 dead
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 15, 2016 / 10:32 PM / a year ago

Ecuador says military plane crashes in jungle, 22 dead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

QUITO (Reuters) - A military plane crashed in Ecuador’s jungle on Tuesday, killing all 22 people on board, the South American country’s president, Rafael Correa, said.

Nineteen soldiers were heading to a parachuting course when the aircraft went down in the Pastaza province of the country’s Amazon region. Two pilots and one mechanic, also members of the army, were killed too.

“There are no survivors,” Correa said on Twitter. “It’s a tragedy,” he added, without providing further details.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Editing by Sandra Maler; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.