Ecuador will grow 4 to 4.5 percent in 2015: finance minister

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Ecuador’s economy will grow between 4.0 percent and 4.5 percent next year, while inflation should be less than 3 percent, Finance Minister Fausto Herrera said on Tuesday.

The oil-dependent nation, OPEC’s smallest member, is also facing a budget deficit of 4.0 to 5.0 percent of gross domestic product in 2015, Herrera said in an interview.

“That’s the objective of the monetary policy we have next year and the budget will be adjusted based on that,” Herrera told Reuters on a visit to Colombia to sign a $617.6 million loan deal with the Latin American Reserve Fund.

The central bank forecasts 4.0 percent growth this year, compared with 4.5 percent in 2013. Inflation is expected to be 3.2 percent in 2014, compared with 2.7 percent last year.

Ecuador posted a $34.3 billion budget this year and has not yet detailed its 2015 plan, which must be approved by Congress.

The country expects to raise oil output to 580,000 barrels per day (bpd) by the end of this year from 560,000 bpd, the minister said, and it expected income from its top export of around $4 billion next year.

Ecuador will need to raise between $8 billion and $9 billion through credit lines to finance the budget for 2015.

“We are working on new credit lines with China. We have a line open with India, some with Russia,” he said.

He added that Ecuador was also looking for financing from multilateral organizations such as the World Bank and the Inter-American Development Bank.

Ecuador has enjoyed steady economic growth over the last few years, but the government has warned that 2014 and 2015 could be “difficult” for public finances, as Quito directs large sums toward its hydro-electric infrastructure.

Although Ecuador has strict rules about the development of resources such as oil, the government is weighing allowing foreign investment in the sector.

Several companies are interested in extraction operations in the ITT oilfield, which has reserves of one billion barrels, Herrera said. The field, located in the country’s Amazon region, would require investments of $5 billion, he added.