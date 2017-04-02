Ecuador presidential election exit polls suggest leftist, ex-banker neck-and-neck

QUITO (Reuters) - Ecuador's conservative challenger Guillermo Lasso had 53.02 percent of votes versus 46.98 percent for leftist government-backed candidate Lenin Moreno, leading exit poll Cedatos showed on Sunday afternoon.

But a separate exit poll by Perfiles de Opinion showed Moreno garnering 52.2 percent of the vote versus 47.8 percent for Lasso.

Both candidates were already celebrating, according to Reuters witnesses.