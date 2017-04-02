FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ecuador presidential election exit polls suggest leftist, ex-banker neck-and-neck
#World News
April 2, 2017 / 10:20 PM / 5 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

QUITO (Reuters) - Ecuador's conservative challenger Guillermo Lasso had 53.02 percent of votes versus 46.98 percent for leftist government-backed candidate Lenin Moreno, leading exit poll Cedatos showed on Sunday afternoon.

But a separate exit poll by Perfiles de Opinion showed Moreno garnering 52.2 percent of the vote versus 47.8 percent for Lasso.

Both candidates were already celebrating, according to Reuters witnesses.

Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Alexandra Valencia; Editing by Sandra Maler

