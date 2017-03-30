FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Leftist and banker fight for Ecuador presidency
March 30, 2017 / 3:13 PM / 5 months ago

Leftist and banker fight for Ecuador presidency

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

QUITO (Reuters) - Ecuadoreans will vote on Sunday to chose whether business-friendly former bank boss Guillermo Lasso or leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno take the reins of the oil-rich Andean nation.

Here are some facts about the two candidates:

LENIN MORENO:

* Born in Nuevo Rocafuerte, in the Ecuadorean Amazon, in 1953.

* Studied public administration at Ecuador's Central University.

* Lost mobility in his legs after being shot during a robbery in 1998 while buying bread with his wife. After a difficult recovery, became a motivational speaker and wrote self-help books focused on humor as therapy.

* Was outgoing leftist President Rafael Correa's vice president from 2007 to 2013.

* Moved to Geneva, Switzerland, to become the United Nations' special envoy on disability in 2013.

* Promises to bolster social welfare in oil-rich Ecuador, with benefits for the disabled, single mothers, youth, and the elderly.

* Soft-spoken and prone to singing during campaign events, Moreno has a more conciliatory style than mercurial president Rafael Correa.

* Married and has three daughters.

GUILLERMO LASSO:

* Born in Ecuador's commercial hub of Guayaquil by the Pacific Ocean in 1955. He is the youngest of 11 children from a middle class family.

* Studied economics at Quito's Catholic University although he never graduated.

* Began working at Guayaquil's stock market at age 15, and rose up from there to get a position at a financial institution that later merged with Banco de Guayaquil.

* Was executive president of Banco de Guayaquil from 1994 to 2012.

* Ran for president in 2013, when he lost by a huge margin against outgoing leftist president Rafael Correa.

* Proposes to slash taxes, boost foreign investment, and stimulate job creation in the OPEC member nation.

* Married and has five children.

Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Alexandra Valencia; Editing by Alistair Bell

