5 months ago
Factbox: Leftist and banker fight for Ecuador presidency
#World News
April 2, 2017 / 12:30 PM / 5 months ago

Factbox: Leftist and banker fight for Ecuador presidency

Supporters of Lenin Moreno, presidential candidate of the ruling PAIS Alliance Party attend a closing campaign rally in Quito, Ecuador, March 30, 2017.Mariana Bazo

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Ecuadoreans vote on Sunday to chose whether business-friendly former bank boss Guillermo Lasso or leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno take the reins of the oil-rich Andean nation.

Here are some facts about the two candidates:

LENIN MORENO:

* Born in Nuevo Rocafuerte, in the Ecuadorean Amazon, in 1953.

* Studied public administration at Ecuador's Central University.

* Became paraplegic after he was shot during a robbery in 1998 while buying bread with his wife. After a difficult recovery, became a motivational speaker and wrote self-help books focused on humor as therapy. He uses a wheelchair.

* Was outgoing leftist President Rafael Correa's vice president from 2007 to 2013.

* Moved to Geneva, Switzerland, to become the United Nations' special envoy on disability in 2013.

* Promises to bolster social welfare in oil-rich Ecuador, with benefits for the disabled, single mothers, youth, and the elderly.

* Soft-spoken and prone to singing during campaign events, Moreno has a more conciliatory style than the mercurial Correa.

* Married, with three daughters.

GUILLERMO LASSO:

* Born in Ecuador's commercial hub of Guayaquil on the Pacific Ocean in 1955. He is the youngest of 11 children from a middle-class family.

* Studied economics at Quito's Catholic University, but never graduated.

* Began working at Guayaquil's stock market at age 15, and rose from there to get a position at a financial institution that later merged with Banco de Guayaquil.

* Was executive president of Banco de Guayaquil from 1994 to 2012.

* Ran for president in 2013, when he lost by a huge margin against Rafael Correa, the outgoing leftist president.

* Proposes to slash taxes, boost foreign investment, and stimulate job creation in the OPEC member nation.

* Married, with five children.

Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Alexandra Valencia; Editing by Mary Milliken

