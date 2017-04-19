FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ecuador vote recount confirms Moreno as next president
#World News
April 19, 2017

Ecuador vote recount confirms Moreno as next president

Ecuadorean leftist Lenin Moreno celebrates after the country's electoral council said he won Sunday's presidential election, at his party headquarters in Quito, Ecuador April 4, 2017.Mariana Bazo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

QUITO (Reuters) - A recount of more than 1.2 million votes in Ecuador late Tuesday confirmed leftist candidate Lenin Moreno the winner of presidential elections, the country's electoral council said.

In the recount, Moreno, 64, obtained 51.16 percent of valid votes with Lasso at 48.84 percent - 1,594 votes more for Moreno than in the original April 2 count.

The OPEC country's new president is to be inaugurated on May 24.

Both Moreno and Guillermo Lasso, a 61-year-old former banker, had called for a recount after the original results.

Lasso had declared himself the winner and denounced the official figures as a mockery of the Ecuadorean people.

Moreno's party said he had won by a larger margin than the original tally showed.

Reporting by Alexandra Valencia in Quito.; Writing by Girish Gupta in Caracas; Editing by John Stonestreet and Andrew Heavens

