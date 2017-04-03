FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Factbox: Leftist Lenin Moreno claims victory in Ecuador presidential race
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 3, 2017 / 5:16 AM / 5 months ago

Factbox: Leftist Lenin Moreno claims victory in Ecuador presidential race

Ecuadorean presidential candidate Lenin Moreno (C) gives a speech alongside Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa (2nd R) and his wife Rocio Gonzalez (L) during a national election day in a hotel, in Quito, April 2, 2017.Mariana Bazo

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

QUITO (Reuters) - Leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno has claimed victory in a tight presidential election in Ecuador on Sunday, likely continuing more than a decade of leftist rule in the OPEC nation of some 16 million people.

Some background on Moreno:

* Born in Nuevo Rocafuerte, in the Ecuadorean Amazon, in 1953.

* Studied public administration at Ecuador's Central University.

* Lost mobility in his legs after being shot during a robbery in 1998 while he out buying bread with his wife.

* After a difficult recovery, became a motivational speaker and wrote self-help books focused on humor as therapy.

* Was outgoing leftist President Rafael Correa's vice president from 2007 to 2013.

* Moved to Geneva, Switzerland, to become the United Nations' special envoy on disability in 2013.

* Promises to bolster social welfare in oil-rich Ecuador, with benefits for the disabled, single mothers, youth, and the elderly.

* Soft spoken and prone to singing during campaign events, Moreno has a more conciliatory style than mercurial president Rafael Correa.

* Married and has three daughters.

Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Alexandra Valencia; Editing by Girish Gupta and Michael Perry

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.