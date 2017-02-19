FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Exit poll sees Ecuador leftist winning 39.4 percent of valid votes
February 19, 2017 / 10:07 PM / 6 months ago

Exit poll sees Ecuador leftist winning 39.4 percent of valid votes

Lenin Moreno, candidate of the ruling PAIS Alliance Party, casts his vote at a polling station as his wife Rocio Gonzalez looks on, during the presidential election in Quito, Ecuador February 19, 2017.Mariana Bazo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

QUITO (Reuters) - An exit poll by Ecuador's Cedatos pollster estimated ruling party leftist Lenin Moreno received some 39.4 percent of valid votes versus around 30.5 percent for conservative ex-banker Guillermo Lasso in Sunday's presidential election.

Moreno, a disabled former vice president, needs 40 percent of valid votes and a 10 percentage point difference with his nearest rival to avoid a second round on April 2 and continue a decade of left-wing rule in the Andean country.

Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Alexandra Valencia; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

