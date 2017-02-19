Exit poll sees Ecuador leftist winning 39.4 percent of valid votes

QUITO (Reuters) - An exit poll by Ecuador's Cedatos pollster estimated ruling party leftist Lenin Moreno received some 39.4 percent of valid votes versus around 30.5 percent for conservative ex-banker Guillermo Lasso in Sunday's presidential election.

Moreno, a disabled former vice president, needs 40 percent of valid votes and a 10 percentage point difference with his nearest rival to avoid a second round on April 2 and continue a decade of left-wing rule in the Andean country.