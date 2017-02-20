FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ecuador leftist has 37.85 percent of votes: preliminary results
February 20, 2017 / 12:57 AM / 6 months ago

Ecuador leftist has 37.85 percent of votes: preliminary results

Lenin Moreno, candidate of the ruling PAIS Alliance Party, gestures at the Hotel Colon during the presidential election in Quito, Ecuador February 19, 2017.Mariana Bazo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

QUITO (Reuters) - Ruling party leftist Lenin Moreno received some 37.85 percent of votes in Ecuador's presidential election, versus around 30.81 percent for conservative ex-banker Guillermo Lasso, an official count of 20.9 percent of ballots showed on Sunday.

Moreno, a disabled former vice president, needs 40 percent of valid votes and a 10 percentage point difference with his nearest rival to avoid a second round on April 2 and continue a decade of left-wing rule in the Andean country.

Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Alexandra Valencia; Editing by Nick Zieminski

