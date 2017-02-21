FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Ecuador vote goes to April runoff between leftist, ex-banker: official
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 21, 2017 / 7:50 PM / 6 months ago

Ecuador vote goes to April runoff between leftist, ex-banker: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

QUITO (Reuters) - Ecuador's presidential election will go to a second round pitting leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno against conservative former banker Guillermo Lasso, the electoral council said on Tuesday.

Preliminary results from Sunday's first round show Moreno winning but having to face Lasso again in an April 2 runoff. When asked if that could change, electoral body president Juan Pablo Pozo told reporters: "No, it's not possible."

Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Alexandra Valencia; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and James Dalgleish

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.