4 months ago
U.S. expects legal, open resolution of Ecuador election concerns
#World News
April 6, 2017 / 12:37 PM / 4 months ago

U.S. expects legal, open resolution of Ecuador election concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Thursday it expects concerns about the electoral process in Sunday's second-round presidential election in Ecuador to be "fully considered and resolved in a legal and transparent manner."

In a statement, the State Department also congratulated Lenin Moreno of the left-wing Alianza Pais party on his victory, which conservative challenger, Guellermo Lasso has said he will challenge. Ecuador's electoral council said on Tuesday Moreno pocketed 51.16 percent of valid votes versus 48.84 percent for Lasso, with 99.65 percent of votes counted.

Reporting by Eric Walsh

