FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Ecuador judge orders jail for ex-minister in Petroecuador bribery case
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 22, 2016 / 12:11 AM / 10 months ago

Ecuador judge orders jail for ex-minister in Petroecuador bribery case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

QUITO (Reuters) - A local judge in Ecuador on Friday ordered preventive prison for a former oil minister on grounds of bribery amid an investigation into a $12 million corruption scandal in the Andean country's state oil company. Ecuador's public prosecutor's office has accused Carlos Pareja, an ally of President Rafael Correa, of receiving $1 million dollars for allegedly helping companies get contracts with Petroecuador. Sixteen other people have been accused in the ongoing case.

Reuters was not immediately able to contact Pareja, who Ecuador's public prosecutor has said left the country on Sept. 28.

Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Mary Milliken

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.