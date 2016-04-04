FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ecuador says oil services companies to invest $1 billion to boost output
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
April 4, 2016 / 9:11 PM / a year ago

Ecuador says oil services companies to invest $1 billion to boost output

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

QUITO (Reuters) - International oil service companies will invest some $1 billion in sprucing up Ecuador’s mature oil fields, the OPEC country’s state-run Petroamazonas energy company said on Monday.

Three consortia principally made up of China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group); the world’s largest oilfield services provider Schlumberger and Argentina’s Tecpetrol oil firm; and oilfield service provider Halliburton Co’s will in total invest some $1 billion dollars in the first five years of the deal.

Ecuador will pay them for increases in output, as the small Andean country seeks to boost production amid a slump in oil prices that has pummeled its economy.

“The international companies are taking on the risk of the investments and the Ecuadorean state, via Petroamazonas, will only pay for the execution of production increases,” Petroamazonas said in a statement, adding the payment rate will be based on WTI.

Thanks to the deal, production is expected to jump by 30,000 barrels-per-day from its current 74,061 bpd by 2018, according to official statistics.

Petroamazonas was producing some 368,163 bpd in March. Ecuador, the smallest member of OPEC, produces some 540,000 bpd.

Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.