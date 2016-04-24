FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Death toll from Ecuador earthquake surpasses 650
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
April 23, 2016 / 3:54 PM / a year ago

Death toll from Ecuador earthquake surpasses 650

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A collapsed building is seen in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

QUITO (Reuters) - The death toll from Ecuador’s devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake last week has risen to 654 people, the country’s emergency management authority said on Saturday.

Last Saturday’s quake, the worst in nearly seven decades, injured around 16,600 people and left 58 missing along the country’s ravaged Pacific coast. One hundred and thirteen people were rescued from damaged buildings.

“These have been sad days for the homeland,” President Rafael Correa said during his weekly television broadcast earlier on Saturday. “The country is in crisis.”

Several strong tremors and more than 700 aftershocks have continued to shake the country since the major quake, sparking momentary panic but little additional damage. Tremors are expected to continue for several weeks.

Residents receive food from volunteers at the Reales Tamarindos airport which is used as a shelter, after being evacuated from their homes in Portoviejo, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

With close to 7,000 buildings destroyed, more than 25,000 people were living in shelters. Some 14,000 security personnel were keeping order in quake-hit areas, with only sporadic looting reported.

Survivors in the quake zone were receiving food, water and medicine from the government and scores of foreign aid workers, although Correa has acknowledged that bad roads delayed aid reaching some communities.

Slideshow (3 Images)

Correa’s leftist government, facing mammoth rebuilding at a time of greatly reduced oil revenues for the OPEC country, has said it would temporarily increase some taxes, offer assets for sale and possibly issue bonds abroad to fund reconstruction. Congress will begin debate on the tax proposal on Tuesday.

Correa has estimated damage at $2 billion to $3 billion. Lower oil revenue has already left the country of 16 million people facing near-zero growth and lower investment.

The country’s private banking association said on Saturday its member banks would defer payments on credit cards, loans and mortgages for clients in the quake zone for three months, to help reconstruction efforts.

Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb and Diego Ore; Editing by David Evans and Bill Trott

