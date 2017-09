(Reuters) - A powerful earthquake measuring 6.0 magnitude struck Ecuador on Thursday, as the country was still struggling to recover from a deadly quake that killed 587 people, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake’s epicenter was 100 km (62 miles) north-northwest of Portoviejo and at a depth of 10 km (six miles), said the USGS.

A massive 7.8 magnitude quake hit Ecuador on Saturday.