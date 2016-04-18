FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One U.S. citizen confirmed dead in Ecuador quake: State Department
April 18, 2016 / 7:05 PM / a year ago

One U.S. citizen confirmed dead in Ecuador quake: State Department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People look through debris as rescue efforts continue in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - One U.S. citizen is confirmed to have died in Saturday’s 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Ecuador, the U.S. State Department said on Monday.

“We are aware of the death of one U.S. citizen,” State Department spokesman John Kirby told reporters, saying U.S. and Ecuadorean authorities are seeking to verify the welfare and the whereabouts of all U.S. citizens in the area when the quake hit. The death toll in the quake rose to 350 on Monday.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by James Dalgleish

