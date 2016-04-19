FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. to deploy disaster experts to help Ecuador after quake
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
April 19, 2016 / 1:05 AM / a year ago

U.S. to deploy disaster experts to help Ecuador after quake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Workers clear debris of a collapsed hotel after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo, Ecuador, April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States said on Monday it will dispatch a team of disaster experts to help Ecuador with relief efforts following Saturday’s 7.8 earthquake that has killed at least 413 people.

“The Government of Ecuador has accepted the United States’ offer of assistance with disaster relief efforts,” a USAID official said, adding that the experts would help the government with damage assessments and identifying humanitarian needs, while also providing analysis of the situation on the ground.

The official said a small support team would also work with the U.N.’s Disaster Assessment and Coordination (UNDAC) team, which is helping Ecuador coordinate international rescue efforts.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.