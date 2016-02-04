FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK says Assange is avoiding arrest, to extradite him to Sweden
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Suu Kyi under pressure over Rohingya exodus
World
Suu Kyi under pressure over Rohingya exodus
#World News
February 4, 2016 / 11:22 AM / 2 years ago

UK says Assange is avoiding arrest, to extradite him to Sweden

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures during a news conference at the Ecuadorian embassy in central London, Britain, in this August 18, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Thursday that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange had avoided arrest by fleeing to the Ecuadorian embassy and that it was under obligation to extradite him to Sweden over an outstanding rape allegation.

Assange’s 3-1/2 year stay in the Ecuadorian embassy in London amounts to “unlawful detention,” a United Nations panel examining his appeal will rule on Friday, the BBC reported.

“We have been consistently clear that Mr Assange has never been arbitrarily detained by the UK but is, in fact, voluntarily avoiding lawful arrest by choosing to remain in the Ecuadorean embassy,” a government spokeswoman said.

“An allegation of rape is still outstanding and a European Arrest Warrant in place, so the UK continues to have a legal obligation to extradite Mr Assange to Sweden.”

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
