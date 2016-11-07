FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Swedish prosecutor says Assange interview set for November 14
#World News
November 7, 2016 / 8:56 AM / 10 months ago

Swedish prosecutor says Assange interview set for November 14

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange makes a speech from the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy, in central London, Britain February 5, 2016.Peter Nicholls/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Julian Assange will be interviewed at Ecuador's London embassy on Nov. 14, Swedish prosecutors said on Monday, in a move that could end a long diplomatic deadlock that has seen the WikiLeaks founder holed up in the London residence since 2012.

"Ecuador has granted the Swedish request for legal assistance in criminal matters and the interview will be conducted by an Ecuadorian prosecutor," the Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a statement.

The Swedish assistant prosecutor, Chief Prosecutor Ingrid Isgren, and a Swedish police investigator have been allowed to be present at the interview. They will report the findings to Sweden.

Swedish authorities want to question Assange over allegations that he committed rape in 2010. Assange denies the allegations.

Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Alistair Scrutton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
