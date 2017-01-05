Sweden says it will be some weeks before decision on Assange inquiry

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden will not decide for several weeks whether to drop or proceed with an investigation into allegations of rape against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, its Prosecution Authority said on Thursday.

Prosecutors said they have now received a transcript of an interview conducted with Assange, 45, in November at Ecuador's embassy in London.

He has been holed up there since 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden over allegations, which he denies, that he committed rape in 2010.

"The documentation is in Spanish and consists of several hundred pages, which now will be translated," the Prosecution Authority said in a statement.

"The translation is estimated to take at least several weeks. Thereafter, the prosecutors will take a view on the continuation of the investigation."