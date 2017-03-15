FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Swedish prosecutors not ready to decide on Assange, waiting on translation
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 15, 2017 / 8:37 AM / 5 months ago

Swedish prosecutors not ready to decide on Assange, waiting on translation

FILE PHOTO: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange makes a speech from the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in central London, Britain February 5, 2016.Peter Nicholls/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish prosecutors said on Wednesday they would make a decision whether to continue with a preliminary investigation of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange over alleged rape when they have received a full translation of an interview conducted last year.

Assange, 45, has been wanted by Swedish authorities for questioning over allegations, which he has denied, that he committed rape in 2010.

"The prosecutors are still waiting for the translation of some minor parts of the report. These are expected to be completed shortly," the Prosecution Authority said in a statement.

"The prosecutors will now analyze the report and will thereafter decide what further investigative measures may be taken."

Prosecutors had been expected to announce whether they would proceed with the investigation this week.

Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Dominic Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.