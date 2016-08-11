FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ecuador will let Sweden interview Assange in London embassy
August 11, 2016 / 7:02 AM / a year ago

Ecuador will let Sweden interview Assange in London embassy

A pedestrian passes the Ecuadorian Embassy, where Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is living, in London, Britain August 11, 2016.Peter Nicholls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Ecuador will allow Swedish prosecutors to interview Wikileaks founder Julian Assange in its London embassy ,where Assange has been living since June 2012, Ecuador's foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Swedish authorities want to question Assange, 45, over allegations that he committed rape in 2010. He denies the allegations. He avoided possible extradition to Sweden by taking refuge in Ecuador's embassy in London.

"In the coming weeks, a date will be established for the proceedings to be held at the Embassy of Ecuador in the United Kingdom", Ecuador's foreign ministry said in the statement.

In late May, a Swedish lower court upheld the arrest warrant for Assange, saying the stay at Ecuador's London embassy did not equal detention.

Last year, Sweden's Supreme Court rejected a previous appeal by Assange to revoke a detention order.

Reporting by Violette Goarant,; editing by Sven Nordenstam, Larry King

