ECB's new Lithuanian policymaker 'flexible' on QE: paper

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European Central Bank policy-maker Vitas Vasiliauskas is very flexible on the idea of the ECB buying sovereign bonds, he told German business daily Handelsblatt.

Vasiliauskas joined the ECB’s policymaking Governing Council with the accession of his country, Lithuania, to the euro zone at the beginning of this year.

“I am very flexible there,” he said of buying sovereign bonds. “And at the moment, the situation in the euro zone is not particularly good.”

The ECB is on the verge of announcing a new program to buy euro zone government bonds known as quantitative easing (QE), possibly as early as next week, to combat deflation and put the struggling economy back on a steady footing.

The ECB Council holds a policy meeting next Thursday.