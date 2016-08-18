FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eddie Bauer says malware used to access payment card data
August 18, 2016 / 9:49 PM / a year ago

Eddie Bauer says malware used to access payment card data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Eddie Bauer store is seen in Broomfield, Colorado February 14, 2014.Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - Retailer Eddie Bauer LLC said on Thursday customers' payment card information used at its stores may have been accessed by unauthorized parties.

A malware was used to access the data at its retail stores on various dates between Jan. 2 and July 17, the company said.

However, not all cardholder transactions during the period were affected, the company said.

Payment card information used for online purchases on the company's website was not affected.

Eddie Bauer said its investigation determined that the malware attack was part of a larger attack directed at multiple restaurants, hotels and retailers.

The company said it was notifying customers whose payment card information may have been involved.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
