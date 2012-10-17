Edenred says third quarter sales up seven percent, confirms outlook

PARIS (Reuters) - French vouchers and pre-paid cards group Edenred (EDEN.PA) said third-quarter underlying revenue grew 7 percent as strong growth in Latin America offset a worsening European environment.

The group maintained its full-year forecast for earnings before interest and tax between 355 million euros ($466 million) and 375 million euros, compared with 355 million in 2011.

The company also kept its goal of 6-14 percent medium-term annual organic growth in issue volume, or the face value of vouchers pre-paid card top-ups.

In the third quarter, the volume of vouchers issued by Edenred grew 10.5 percent on a like-for-like basis, driven by a 20 percent jump in Latin America, accounting for over half of the group’s business.

Edenred competes with caterers Sodexo (EXHO.PA) and Compass Group (CPG.L), as well as credit card networks MasterCard (MA.N) and Visa (V.N).

($1 = 0.7621 euros)