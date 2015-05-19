EDF to propose buying Areva reactor unit in coming days

A view shows the Areva Tower, the headquarters of the French nuclear reactor maker Areva, at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris, France, May 7, 2015 REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - French utility EDF (EDF.PA) plans to offer to buy the nuclear reactor business of fellow state-controlled group Areva AREVA.PA, EDF Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy said on Tuesday, giving few clues on the possible price.

The French government has been pushing to find a solution to deep problems in the country’s once-mighty nuclear sector.

Hit by lower demand for nuclear energy after the Fukushima disaster in Japan in 2011, the French industry has also suffered from strategic errors and the rise of new competitors. Areva has lost money for four successive years.

Levy said that in coming days he would propose to Areva Chairman Philippe Varin that EDF buy Areva’s reactors business, offering what he termed a “market price” for the business.

“We owe it to our shareholders to pay the right price for these activities,” he told Europe 1 radio.

A source told Reuters last week that pinning down a precise value for the business was proving difficult, with the figure in a range of 2-3 billion euros ($2.2-3.3 billion).

Another source familiar with the situation told Reuters the reactor unit is valued at 2.7 billion euros in Areva’s accounts.

EDF, 85 percent state owned, will propose putting the reactor business into a separate company. That would be majority-owned by EDF but open to other investors.

“We already have people who are asking us to be our partner,” Levy said.

The new firm would also would try to win export contracts for Areva’s flagship EPR reactor. Areva, which had a loss of 4.8 billion euros in 2014, is itself 87 percent owned by the state.

“We want to conquer new markets. Several countries, including Egypt, India, China have publicly said they are interested in the EPR,” he said.

TWO PROPOSALS

Varin, who is also an EDF board member, told reporters on the sideline of the EDF annual meeting on Tuesday that Areva was also talking with other potential partners.

French gas and power group Engie, formerly called GDF Suez GSZ.PA, said this month it was interested in some of Areva’s activities.

In response to questions in parliament, French Prime Minister Manuel Valls also mentioned Engie as a possible part of a solution for Areva.

A government source said French President Francois Hollande will discuss the Areva situation with ministers on June 3.

In separate comments to Le Figaro newspaper, Levy said EDF planned to make two proposals.

The first would be a complete takeover of Areva’s nuclear reactor division, Areva NP, which employs about 15,000 people, of whom some 10,000 are in France.

The second would consist of bringing 1,200 Areva engineers who specialise in nuclear safety into EDF.

Levy said the more ambitious proposal would preserve Areva’s technical expertise and create the possibility of partnerships with outside groups from France or elsewhere.

Levy also told the paper EDF wanted guarantees against any claims against Areva, in particular from its Finnish customer TVO, which claims billions of euros from Areva over delays to the Olkiluoto reactor.

Investment bank Bryan Garnier said in a note to clients it viewed the planned deal as negative for EDF, as it will complicate EDF’s cash allocation and put further pressure on dividends.

EDF shares traded 0.4 percent higher at 1500 GMT, while Areva was up 0.7 percent. The CAC 40 index was up 2 percent.