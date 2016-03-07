FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2016 / 12:00 PM / 2 years ago

UK government supports EDF nuclear plant project: Cameron's spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The UK government supports plans by French energy company EDF to build a new nuclear power station in Britain, Prime Minister David Cameron’s spokeswoman said on Monday after the company’s finance director resigned.

EDF’s Thomas Piquemal resigned over the company’s plan to build the nuclear reactors, a source familiar with the situation said on Sunday.

“We continue to fully support the project,” Cameron’s spokeswoman told reporters, adding that the French government had also expressed its full support.

Developed as a partnership between state-controlled EDF and Chinese group CGN, the plan to build two 1,650-megawatt nuclear reactors -- among the biggest in the world -- has faced opposition from unions and within EDF’s board.

Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

