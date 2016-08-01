FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
China hopes British nuclear project can be smoothly implemented
August 1, 2016 / 8:13 AM / a year ago

China hopes British nuclear project can be smoothly implemented

Hinkley Point A and B nuclear power stations are seen behind the site where EDF Energy's Hinkley Point C nuclear power station will be constructed in Bridgwater, southwest England October 24, 2013.Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Foreign Ministry said on Monday it hoped Britain can make a decision as soon as possible to guarantee the smooth implementation of the Hinkley Point nuclear plant, after Britain's new government said it would review the project again.

The project has always had strong support from both Britain and France, the ministry said in a statement sent to Reuters.

The plan by France's EDF to build two reactors with financial backing from a Chinese state-owned company was championed by British Prime Minister Theresa May's predecessor David Cameron as a sign of Britain's openness to foreign investment.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel

