France's Macron says timely EDF decision on Hinkley Point needed
June 28, 2016 / 9:46 AM / a year ago

France's Macron says timely EDF decision on Hinkley Point needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of France's state-owned electricity company EDF is seen next to the Electricite de France (EDF) thermal electricity production plant in Cordemais, France, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French state-controlled utility EDF should make a timely final investment decision on its Hinkley Point nuclear project in Britain despite the vote to leave the European Union, French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

Macron told a nuclear conference in Paris that any delays could add further uncertainty to the project.

“Britain remains an important economic partner and her energy needs are still the same and it is why I still consider that a timely EDF investment decision on Hinkley Point is needed,” he said.

Macron also said that France will take a majority subscription in EDF’s planned capital increase.

Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Leigh Thomas

