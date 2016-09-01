French government confirms support for Hinkley Point

PARIS (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Michel Sapin, who has also taken on the economy portfolio following the resignation of Emmanuel Macron, confirmed the government's support for state-owned utility EDF's plan to build nuclear reactors in Hinkley Point, Britain.

Macron, who was one of the strongest supporters of the Hinkley Point project in the Socialist government, resigned on Tuesday.

Sapin aid that EDF's board had given its green light for the UK project with the support of the French government.

"It is now up to the UK government to take its responsibilities and I hope it will," Sapin told reporters.

Following EDF's final investment decision on project last month, The British government has said it wanted more time to review it and would decide this autumn.