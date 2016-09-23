FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
EDF, Britain to sign Hinkley Point contracts Thursday: Les Echos
#Commodities
September 23, 2016 / 6:15 PM / a year ago

EDF, Britain to sign Hinkley Point contracts Thursday: Les Echos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Men work at the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station site near Bridgwater in Britain, August 4, 2016.Darren Staples/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French state-controlled utility EDF has agreed to sign contracts with the British government for its Hinkley Point nuclear project on Thursday, French financial daily Les Echos reported.

The signing ceremony will take place in London, not in Somerset as it had been planned in July before the British government asked for a delay. Chinese utility CGN, which has a one-third stake in the project, will also be present, the paper said.

The paper also said that EDF's board would meet on Tuesday to discuss the new conditions the UK government has set for the project, notably that EDF will keep a majority stake in the project during construction.

EDF was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Geert De Clercq, Editing by Mathieu Rosemain

