a year ago
EDF says Brexit vote has 'no impact' on its strategy, Hinkley Point
#Business News
June 24, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

EDF says Brexit vote has 'no impact' on its strategy, Hinkley Point

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's decision to leave the European Union will have no impact on EDF's (EDF.PA) business and strategy and does not affect its project to build the Hinkley Point nuclear power station, the company's chairman said on Friday.

"As of today, we believe that this vote has no impact on our strategy," CEO Jean-Bernard Levy told reporters in France, according to a transcript provided by EF's British unit EDF Energy.

Asked about Hinkley Point, he referred to comments from British energy minister in support of maintaining nuclear power to decarbonise the energy mix.

"Therefor there are no consequences from this vote today," he said.

Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Geert De Clercq

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
