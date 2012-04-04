FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EDF expects Edison buyout ruling next week: CEO
#Deals
April 4, 2012 / 8:52 AM / 6 years ago

EDF expects Edison buyout ruling next week: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - EDF (EDF.PA) said it expects Italy’s market regulator to rule next week on whether the French power company is offering a fair price to buy out minority shareholders in Italian power producer Edison EDN.MI.

“I believe that next week we will have the decision,” EDF Chief Executive Henri Proglio told reporters in Paris on Wednesday.

The regulator, Consob, dismissed a press report earlier this month that it planned to ask the French state-owned power company to raise its 0.84 euro-per-share mandatory buyout offer to Edison’s minority shareholders.

Edison shares were 0.3 percent higher at 0.8620 euros following Proglio’s comments, while shares in EDF were 2.2 percent lower at 0835 GMT.

EDF won control of Italy’s No.2 power producer under a shareholder agreement that is subject to Consob’s approval of the buyout offer.

Reporting by Benjamin Mallet and Christian Plumb; Writing by Laurence Frost; Editing by Mike Nesbit and James Regan

