EU Commission orders France to recover 1.37 billion euros from EDF

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission ordered France on Wednesday to recover 1.37 billion euros ($1.50 billion) from EDF because of a tax exemption granted to the country’s main provider of electricity in 1997.

The Commission said that the tax exemption of 889 million euros gave EDF, in which the French state has an 84.5 percent stake, an undue economic advantage. Interest, which will be calculated in cooperation with France, is put at 488 million euros.

The Commission originally took a similar decision in 2003, but its decision was annulled in a case confirmed by the European Court of Justice in 2012 because the Commission had not checked whether a private investor would have invested a comparable amount under similar circumstances.

As EDF was awarded the high-voltage transmissions network in France as a concession, it made accounting provisions between 1987 and 1996 with a view to renewing the network. In 1997, when the company’s balance sheet was restructured, the French authorities reclassified some of the provisions as a capital injection, without levying corporation tax.

Shares in EDF dropped sharply and were trading more than 2 percent lower at 20.99 euros.