Poland hopes to buy EDF's local assets by year-end

The logo of France's state-owned electricity company EDF is seen on the company's headquarters in Paris, France, November 24, 2016.

RYBNIK, Poland (Reuters) - A consortium of Polish state-run energy firms will hopefully buy the Polish assets of France's EDF (EDF.PA) by the end of 2017, Deputy Energy Minister Grzegorz Tobiszowski said on Friday.

"I hope that this project, I mean the purchase of these assets, should be finalised by the end of the year," Tobiszowski told reporters.

In December the Polish government prevented EDF from selling the plants to two private investors - Australia's IFM Investors and Czech utility EPH, citing concerns for the long- term security of energy supplies.

EDF has agreed to talks with a consortium of Polish utilities about selling its local power plants. The consortium consists of Enea ENAE.WA, Energa ENGP.WA, PGE PGE.WA, and a unit of PGNiG PGN.WA.