EDF says strong nuclear output compensates for adverse weather

LONDON (Reuters) - French utility EDF (EDF.PA) said on Thursday that strong nuclear output in France compensated for the negative impact of adverse weather on its sales in the first nine months of the year.

With power demand for heating hit by an unusually warm winter and air conditioning use low due to a cool summer, sales edged up just 0.4 percent to 52.3 billion euros ($65 billion). On a like-for-like basis - adjusted for merger activity and currency effects - sales fell 1.3 percent.

EDF said output of its nuclear plants added up to 305.1 terawatt/hours, up 2.5 percent on the year-earlier period, following a plan to reduce the duration of outages. Its guidance for 2014 nuclear output of 410 to 415 terawatt/hours (TWh) was confirmed and it is targeting the upper end of this range.

“Despite challenging economic and weather conditions, EDF boasted a solid Q3 performance and confirms its targets for 2014,” outgoing CEO Henri Proglio said in a statement.

Proglio will be replaced by Jean-Bernard Levy, the head of aerospace and defense firm Thales, at the end of his mandate later this month.

EDF still expects 2014 group core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), excluding its Italian Edison unit, to show underlying growth of at least three percent.

But the firm indicated it might review its target of generating positive cash flow after dividends - excluding investment on its “Linky” smart meters - by 2018.

“Work is currently ongoing to update the medium-term plan to reflect regulatory and economic developments and to allow for delivering on the ambition,” it said.

Linky meters will be installed in all French households between 2016 and 2020 at a total cost of close to five billion euros.

EDF said sales in Britain were hit by lower demand and a 0.5 TWh decline in nuclear output after the unplanned outage of the Heysham 1 and Hartlepool power stations.

The firm said that all boiler inspections at the plants have now been successfully completed with no further defect identified. EDF expects the four reactors will return to service between mid November and the end of the year, subject to the approval of the Office for Nuclear Regulation.

In Italy, unfavorable weather led to a drop in gas sales, while other international sales were adversely affected by the economic environment and unfavorable weather in Belgium and Poland, EDF said.

EDF shares have underperformed the sector this year after the French government scrapped a planned 5 percent tariff increase in August and only allowed a 2.5 percent increase from Nov. 1.

EDF shares, down 11 percent in the year to date, are the third-worst performers in the 26-share Stoxx European utilities index .SX6P.