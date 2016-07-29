FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 29, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

EDF CEO Levy has no doubt about UK government support for Hinkley Point

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French state-controlled utility EDF said on Friday it is confident about the new British government's commitment to build nuclear reactors in Hinkley Point.

Late on Thursday, shortly after EDF announced that its board had given the go-ahead for the controversial project, the government of Britain's new Prime Minister Theresa May said it wanted to give the project further consideration.

Business and Energy Secretary Greg Clark said in a statement that the government will make its decision in the early autumn.

"There is no comment to make. The statement made by Mr Clark is perfectly clear. I have no doubt about the support of the British government led by Mrs. May," EDF Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy said on an earnings call.

Asked about the possible impact of the UK government review on the project's construction schedule, Levy said that the timing for Hinkley Point is under permanent review, depending on events, notably the effective date of signature of the contracts.

Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Leigh Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
