EDF Energy starts construction of Blyth offshore wind farm in UK

LONDON (Reuters) - EDF Energy Renewables, a joint venture between EDF Energy and EDF Energies Nouvelles, has started to build a new offshore wind farm off the coast of Blyth in Northumberland in Britain, the firm said on Tuesday.

The wind farm will have a maximum total generating capacity of almost 100 megawatts and provide enough low-carbon electricity to power 33,000 homes, the company said.

Construction work has started onshore on the project and offshore work will start in 2017, it added.