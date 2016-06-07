FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
EDF Energy starts construction of Blyth offshore wind farm in UK
June 7, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

EDF Energy starts construction of Blyth offshore wind farm in UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of France's state-owned electricity company EDF is seen next to the Electricite de France (EDF) thermal electricity production plant in Cordemais, France, April 21, 2016.Stephane Mahe/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - EDF Energy Renewables, a joint venture between EDF Energy and EDF Energies Nouvelles, has started to build a new offshore wind farm off the coast of Blyth in Northumberland in Britain, the firm said on Tuesday.

The wind farm will have a maximum total generating capacity of almost 100 megawatts and provide enough low-carbon electricity to power 33,000 homes, the company said.

Construction work has started onshore on the project and offshore work will start in 2017, it added.

Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by Louise Heavens

