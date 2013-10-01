Sumitomo Corp to buy Edgen to expand distribution business

(Reuters) - Japan’s Sumitomo Corp (8053.T) agreed to buy steel products maker Edgen Group Inc EDG.N for about $520 million to expand its global distribution business.

The offer of $12 per share represents a premium of 58 percent to Edgen stock’s Monday closing price of $7.60.

Edgen’s shares were up 56 percent at $11.89 in Tuesday morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Baton Rouge, Los Angeles-based Edgen distributes specialty steel products such as pipes and valves to the energy and infrastructure industry.