Edwards profit tops expectations on soaring heart valve sales

(Reuters) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW.N) on Tuesday reported higher-than expected first-quarter profit and revenue on surging sales of transcatheter heart valve replacements and raised its full-year earnings forecast to reflect the strong start to the year.

Edwards shares jumped nearly 9 percent after the quarterly results were announced.

The California-based company now expects 2017 adjusted earnings of $3.43 to $3.55 per share, up from its prior view of $3.30 to $3.45. The low end of the new range now exceeds analysts' full-year earnings estimates of $3.41 per share.

"Strong total sales growth of 19 percent on an underlying basis was above our expectations and reflected strength in all three of our product lines across all regions, with particular strength in transcatheter heart valves in the U.S.," Chief Executive Michael Mussallem said in a statement.

Global transcatheter aortic valve replacement sales soared 47 percent to $539 million, with $299 million coming from U.S. sales.

The non-invasive systems for replacing diseased aortic valves is the most important growth driver for Edwards.

Surgical heart valve sales rose just 1.8 percent to $199.5 million with an increasing shift to the more profitable transcatheter systems.

Sales for the critical care unit rose 8.4 percent to $144.8 million.

Excluding special items, Edwards said it had adjusted earnings of 94 cents per share, topping analysts' average expectations by 12 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Edwards also raised the low end of its 2017 revenue forecast to $3.2 billion from $3.0 billion, leaving the high end untouched at $3.4 billion.

Total sales rose 27 percent to $884 million, sailing past Wall Street estimates of $776.4 million, even without $62 million recorded for inventory stocking in Germany.

For the second quarter, the company expects sales $810 million to $850 million, excluding the impact of Germany stocking sales, and adjusted earnings 82 cents to 92 cents per share.

Customers in Germany purchased additional inventory of the Sapien 3 transcatheter valve replacement systems in anticipation of a possible supply interruption resulting from intellectual property litigation, the company said.

Net first-quarter profit rose to $230.2 million, or $1.06 per share, from a profit of $143 million, or 66 cents a share, a year earlier.

Edwards Lifesciences shares rose to $107.59 in extended trading from a New York Stock Exchange close at $98.92.