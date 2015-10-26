Edwards Lifesciences lifts outlook on heart valve demand

(Reuters) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW.N) reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and raised its full-year forecast on Monday, citing strong demand for its replacement heart valves that are implanted in minimally invasive procedures.

Shares of the medical device maker jumped about 6 percent in after-hours trading.

The medical device maker is now rolling out the third generation of the minimally invasive treatment, called Sapien 3, which spares the patient from open heart surgery because the valve is threaded through the arteries.

The procedure, called transcatheter aortic valve replacement, is benefiting not only patients who are ineligible for open heart surgery but also those who are opting for the new approach over the traditional one, said Jefferies analyst Raj Denhoy.

“The transcatheter valve market is developing quite a bit faster than anybody was expecting,” Denhoy said.

Edwards Chief Executive Mike Mussallem said he expects still more patients to become eligible for the treatment. The company is focused on gaining U.S. approval by late 2016 to expand its potential patient pool to include intermediate-risk patients.

“We are only treating the oldest and sickest patients today,” Mussallem said on a conference call.

Edwards said third-quarter net income rose to $118.1 million, or $1.07 a share, from $94.6 million, or 87 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Sales increased 1.3 percent to $615.5 million, dampened by the impact of the strong U.S. dollar, which reduces the value of overseas sale when they are translated back into U.S. dollars.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 98 cents a share on revenue of $598 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales of transcatheter heart valves climbed 11 percent in the quarter to $296.1 million.

The transcatheter procedure is a newer alternative for patients considered at high risk for open-heart surgery, the traditional approach to treating diseased heart valves.

The company said it now expects full-year earnings, excluding items, of $4.43 to $4.53 a share. It previously forecast $4.30 to $4.40 a share.