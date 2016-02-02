Edwards lifts outlook as heart valve sales accelerate

(Reuters) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW.N) raised its full-year earnings forecast on Tuesday, anticipating stronger sales of its artificial heart valves implanted in a minimally invasive procedure that spares patients from open-chest surgery.

Sales of the devices, known as transcatheter heart valves, climbed 25 percent in the most recent quarter, accelerating at a faster clip than the company had projected.

“Our performance was driven by procedure growth, which was unexpectedly strong during the holiday season and has not been our typical experience,” Edwards Chief Executive Michael Mussallem told analysts on a conference call.

Edwards shares were up 5 percent in after-hours trading on Tuesday, compared with their close of $76.91 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Mussallem said the momentum continued in January, and the company expects demand for the procedures to remain strong, as more elderly patients with valve disease who are too frail for open-heart surgery seek the minimally invasive treatment.

Fourth-quarter net income rose to $140.7 million, or 64 cents a share, from $109.2 million, or 50 cents a share, a year ago.

Overall sales increased 8.6 percent to $671.1 million. Edwards said the strong U.S. dollar continued to have a significant negative effect on reported sales. Excluding the foreign exchange impact, sales would have risen 15.1 percent.

The company is studying use of the transcatheter approach in healthier people and expects to receive U.S. regulatory approval late this year to treat patients classified as intermediate risk for mortality. Earlier this month, it gained approval for a new clinical trial of low-risk patients.

“You are opening up a whole other segment of the market,” said Jefferies analyst Raj Denhoy.

The Irvine, California-based company said it now expects full-year 2016 earnings, excluding items, in a range of $2.57 to $2.67 a share. It previously forecast 2016 earnings at $2.30 to $2.40 a share.

Edwards expects total sales in 2016 to be between $2.6 billion and $2.85 billion.