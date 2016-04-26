Edwards raises outlook, plans for valve label expansion

(Reuters) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp on Tuesday raised its full-year sales and profit outlook following strong first-quarter results and said approval for expanded use of its minimally invasive heart valve implant could come sooner than previously expected.

The company, whose shares have climbed more than 20 percent since data released earlier this month showed the device to be a better alternative to open heart surgery in a new patient group, said it is aiming for U.S. regulatory approval of an expanded label indication at the beginning of the fourth quarter. It previously forecast approval by the end of the year.

Chief Executive Michael Mussallem, on a conference call, said the strong study data could prompt regulators to speed approval of the valve for patients at intermediate risk for complications with open heart surgery, but noted it is difficult to predict regulatory timelines.

The Irvine, California-based company is ramping up its manufacturing capacity to meet an anticipated increase in demand, Mussallem said.

“With the big production increase, that’s a bit of a strain on our manufacturing operation, but we expect to be able to handle all that,” he said.

The valve, called Sapien 3, is currently approved for patients considered unlikely to survive open heart surgery or at high risk for complications. It is threaded into place through blood vessels using a catheter in a procedure called transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR).

Mussallem has said approval for intermediate-risk patients would more than double the pool of people eligible for the catheter-based approach.

In the first quarter, sales of transcatheter heart valves soared 37 percent, the company said.

It now expects full-year earnings, excluding items, of $2.67 to $2.77 a share, which is 10 cents above the outlook it gave in February. It raised its outlook for full-year net sales to a range of $2.7 billion to $3 billion from its previous forecast of $2.6 billion to $2.85 billion.

The company said it earned 71 cents a share, excluding one-time items, in the first quarter. Analysts on average had expected a profit before items of 66 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income rose to $143 million, or 66 cents a share, from $123.4 million, or 56 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Net sales increased 18.1 percent to $697.3 million.

The company earlier this year gained U.S. approval to study use of TAVR in low-risk patients.

Mussallem said the TAVR market could be worth $5 billion in a few years as more patients become eligible for the procedure.