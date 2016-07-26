Edwards Lifesciences lifts forecast on heart valve sales momentum

Michael Mussallem, chairman and chief executive officer of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, speaks at the Reuters Health Summit in New York, November 11, 2009.

(Reuters) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW.N) on Tuesday boosted its full-year earnings outlook after posting a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit and said it expected to soon gain U.S. approval to offer its minimally invasive replacement heart valve to a broader range of patients.

The medical device maker said in a statement it anticipated receiving regulatory approval in the third quarter to market its Sapien 3 heart valve for patients deemed to be at intermediate risk of complications with open heart surgery. The minimally invasive alternative procedure, called transcatheter aortic valve replacement, is currently available only for patients considered unlikely to survive open heart surgery or are at high risk for complications.

Edwards earned 76 cents a share, excluding one-time items, in the second quarter. Analysts on average had expected 70 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Second-quarter sales increased 23.1 percent to $759.3 million.

The Irvine, California-based medical device maker raised its full-year forecast, excluding items, by 11 cents, to a range of $2.78 to $2.88 a share.