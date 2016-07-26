FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Edwards Lifesciences lifts forecast on heart valve sales momentum
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 26, 2016 / 8:46 PM / a year ago

Edwards Lifesciences lifts forecast on heart valve sales momentum

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Michael Mussallem, chairman and chief executive officer of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, speaks at the Reuters Health Summit in New York, November 11, 2009.Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW.N) on Tuesday boosted its full-year earnings outlook after posting a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit and said it expected to soon gain U.S. approval to offer its minimally invasive replacement heart valve to a broader range of patients.

The medical device maker said in a statement it anticipated receiving regulatory approval in the third quarter to market its Sapien 3 heart valve for patients deemed to be at intermediate risk of complications with open heart surgery. The minimally invasive alternative procedure, called transcatheter aortic valve replacement, is currently available only for patients considered unlikely to survive open heart surgery or are at high risk for complications.

Edwards earned 76 cents a share, excluding one-time items, in the second quarter. Analysts on average had expected 70 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Second-quarter sales increased 23.1 percent to $759.3 million.

The Irvine, California-based medical device maker raised its full-year forecast, excluding items, by 11 cents, to a range of $2.78 to $2.88 a share.

Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.