Edwards Lifesciences earnings top expectations
July 25, 2013 / 8:35 PM / 4 years ago

Edwards Lifesciences earnings top expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW.N) on Thursday reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings on solid sales of its replacement heart valves implanted in a less-invasive procedure than open-heart surgery.

Net income rose to $94.1 million, or 82 cents per share, from $67.8 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 76 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Second-quarter sales increased 7.3 percent to $517 million.

Sales of transcatheter heart valves, which are threaded into place through an artery via a catheter, climbed 25 percent to $182 million. U.S. sales of the Sapien transcatheter heart valve were $90 million.

Edwards reaffirmed its full-year outlook for earnings in a range of $3.00 to $3.10 a share, excluding special items, on sales of $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion.

Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; editing by Andrew Hay

