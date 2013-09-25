Bulgaria Unicredit unit gears up for lending boost

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s largest bank in terms of assets, Unicredit Bulbank, plans to increase lending by up to 15 percent next year to underpin an expected economic and consumption recovery in the EU’s poorest country, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Levon Hampartzoumian told a Reuters Investment Summit held in Sofia that the fledgling economy is set to grow next year but acceleration rate would depend on the economic recovery in the euro zone and the political situation.

Bulbank is a unit of Italy’s Unicredit (CRDI.MI).

“We’re planning to increase lending between 10 to 15 percent next year,” he said.

“Predictability of the political environment is a significant factor for growth for our corporate clients and an important factor for consumers,” Hampartzoumian added.