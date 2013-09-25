FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bulgaria Unicredit unit gears up for lending boost
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 25, 2013 / 10:54 AM / 4 years ago

Bulgaria Unicredit unit gears up for lending boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italy's largest bank UniCredit is pictured in downtown Milan September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s largest bank in terms of assets, Unicredit Bulbank, plans to increase lending by up to 15 percent next year to underpin an expected economic and consumption recovery in the EU’s poorest country, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Levon Hampartzoumian told a Reuters Investment Summit held in Sofia that the fledgling economy is set to grow next year but acceleration rate would depend on the economic recovery in the euro zone and the political situation.

Bulbank is a unit of Italy’s Unicredit (CRDI.MI).

“We’re planning to increase lending between 10 to 15 percent next year,” he said.

“Predictability of the political environment is a significant factor for growth for our corporate clients and an important factor for consumers,” Hampartzoumian added.

Reporting by Tsvetelya Tsolova; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.