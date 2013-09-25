Bulgarian Unicredit unit gears up for lending boost

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s largest bank in terms of assets, Unicredit Bulbank, plans to increase lending by up to 15 percent next year to underpin an expected economic recovery in the EU’s poorest country, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Levon Hampartzoumian told a Reuters Investment Summit in Sofia the economy was set to grow between 1 and 2 percent next year. The rate of acceleration, he said, would depend on the economic recovery in the euro zone and the political situation.

“We’re planning to increase lending between 10 to 15 percent next year,” he said. “We are set to support our clients in their efforts to grow and consume”.

With total assets of 12.7 billion levs ($8.76 billion), Unicredit Bulbank, a unit of Italy’s Unicredit (CRDI.MI), is a leading lender in the Balkan country with a loan portfolio of 9.2 billion levs as of the end of June.

Hampartzoumian, who also chairs the Association of Banks in Bulgaria, said Bulgaria needed a more stable political environment for a healthy economic recovery.

“Predictability of the political environment is a significant factor for growth for our corporate clients and an important factor for consumers,” he said.

Hundreds of Bulgarians have protested against the Socialist-led government since it took office in late May. Although rallies have eased recently, opinion polls show about 50 percent of people believe the cabinet should step down by May next year.

Bulgaria’s economy is expected to grow by a meager 0.6 percent this year, after expanding by 0.8 percent in 2012.

Hampartzoumian said his bank would support both corporate and retail lending, predicting a moderate recovery in consumer confidence after a partial recovery of the real estate sector.

Credit lending in Bulgaria grew by an average 40 percent in the pre-crisis years, but has dropped steeply to 2-3 percent rates since 2009, when the real estate and construction balloon deflated.

Bulgarian banks, about 70 percent owned by foreign hands, have weathered the credit crisis without state aid, but bad loans have picked up to 17 percent of all loans.

Hampartzoumian said that level was challenging but did not pose a significant risk for the banking system, as many of these loans were heavily collateralized.

“Potential losses during recovery of bad loans will be less than you would expect in more developed countries. It will be a relatively slow process, but recovery of value of these loans will be reasonable and will support the system,” he said.

Hampartzoumian said Bulbank would not be looking for any new acquisitions in the country, but said such could be expected as a result of mergers or acquisitions of banks in Greece.

Greek banks control over 20 percent of the banking system in Bulgaria, including UBB, controlled by National bank of Greece (NBGr.AT), Postbank, owned by Eurobank (EURBr.AT), Piraeus Bank (BOPr.AT) and a unit of Alpha bank (ACBr.AT).

“Probably there will be some mergers in Greece, some acquisitions, so that will also affect the ownership structure in Bulgaria too,” he said.