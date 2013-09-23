Hungary eyes FX bond to finance January expiry

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary plans to refinance a euro bond that expires in January with a new foreign currency issue this year if markets are benign, a senior debt agency official told a Reuters Investment Summit.

Last week Hungary filed paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the potential issue of up to $5 billion worth of new debt but did not outline any specific plan or time frame to borrow.

Laszlo Borbely, the deputy head of Hungary’s government debt agency AKK, said on Monday that the new bond could be denominated in dollars or another major currency, adding this could help reduce borrowing costs at domestic debt sales.

“If the (market) conditions are appropriate we will try to prefinance the January expiry,” he said.

“This (new bond) can be in dollars but not necessarily ... It will likely be in one of the main currencies but what’s definitely needed is favorable market conditions.”

Hungary has a 1 billion euro ($1.35 billion) bond expiring in January and total foreign currency expiries of about 5.4 billion euros next year, including repayments of a loan to the European Union.

Borbely said a potential new bond sale may exceed the 1 billion euro January expiry but not by much because the debt agency expects to keep the ratio of debt to gross domestic product below last year’s 79.2 percent.

He said Central Europe had weathered market volatility over when the U.S. Federal Reserve will wind down its monetary stimulus quite well.

“The experience has showed that any big selling wave is unlikely (even if the Fed tapers stimulus),” he said.

Asked about financing plans for 2014, Borbely said the AKK had a strategy to finance foreign currency expiries from foreign currency debt and it did not plan a change in the pace of domestic bond or Treasury bill sales at auctions.

But he said the 2014 debt financing plan would not be published until later this year.

Borbely said he did not expect next year’s Hungarian parliamentary elections to affect debt financing.

“If the first half of next year is as favorable as this year (in global markets) then next year could be a relatively easy year despite the elections,” he said.

“The election itself did not influence the financing situation in a significant way (in the past).”

($1 = 0.7412 euros)